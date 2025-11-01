Advantage Assam 2.0: Commitments worth Rs 1.78 lakh crore translated into reality

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government translated into reality commitments involving Rs 1.78 lakh crore made during Advantage Assam 2.0.

The Chief Minister made this statement today after the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of hotel and hospital projects worth Rs 800 crore committed during Advantage Assam 2.0.

The Chief Minister said that Advantage Assam 1.0 created the investment ecosystem in the state and Advantage Assam 2.0 sped up the investment. The credit for the fast conversion of investment commitments into a reality goes to the state machinery that works round the clock, he said.

The three projects that had their bhoomi pujan today are Medanta Superspeciality Hospital, Cocoon Hospital for Mother and Child Care, and a five-star hotel of the Lemon Tree Group.

The Chief Minister said, "These two state-of-the-art hospitals will project the Northeast as a hub for medical tourism, let alone Assam. Apart from this, over 5,000 local youths will get direct and indirect employment opportunities. The pace of industrial growth in Assam will make the youth of the state desist from going to other states for jobs. This is a commitment from the state government. Pepsi Company is ready to set up another project at Goalpara."

Reacting to a section questioning the industrial development in the state, the Chief said, "We're committed to placing Assam on the industrial map of the country. We're least bothered as to what others say."

