AFSPA further extended in four districts of Assam for six months

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Even though Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been trying to completely remove AFSPA from all areas in the state, he has not been able to do so due to certain hurdles.

The Assam government on Friday extended the provisions of AFSPA (Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act) in four districts of Assam - Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar - for a further period of 6 months with effect from April 1, 2024.

The Chief Minister, on August 15, 2023, said that government has been taking necessary steps to withdraw AFSPA from the entire state by the end of 2023. In September, the state cabinet had approved recommendation for the withdrawal of AFSPA from the remaining districts of the state. After the cabinet decision, the CM had also discussed the roadmap for the complete withdrawal of AFSPA with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The latest decision to extend it comes after the Assam police headquarters submitted a report to the government suggesting the imposition of “disturbed area” under AFSPA be extended beyond March 31, 2024. The Assam police headquarters had submitted a report showing the improvement of law and order situation in the state of Assam barring one militant organization being active in 4 districts of Assam- Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar and offered views that the imposition of ‘distributed area’ under Armed Forces (Special powers) Act, 1958 may be continued in the above mentioned districts of Assam beyond March 31, 2024, according to the official statement of the Assam government.

The state government’s home and political department submitted a proposal to this effect to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which, after due consideration, decided to maintain the ‘status quo’ regarding ‘disturbed area’ for an additional six-month period, reads the official statement.

In Assam, the AFSPA Act was last extended on October 1, 2023, for six months ending on March 31. During the last extension, the AFSPA was withdrawn from Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

On November 27, 1990, the central government, while imposing AFSPA in Assam had said, “Whereas the central government is of the opinion that the area comprised within the limits of the whole of the state of Assam is in such a disturbed or dangerous condition that the use of armed force in aid of the civil power is necessary.”

