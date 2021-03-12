AGP announced names of six candidates for the second-phase Assembly polls

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) on Thursday announced the names of six candidates for the second-phase Assembly polls slated on April 1. The list mentions Bishnu Das (Raha); Haribar Rahman (Dalgaon); Aziz Ahmed Khan (Karimganj-South); Aptabuddin Laskar (Alagapur), Sadiqullah Bhuyan (Jamunamukh); and Shabbir Ahmed (Patharkandi). Earlier, the party had announced eight candidates for the first-phase polls to be conducted on March 27.

