AGP attributes victory of NDA to development achieved in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: AGP president Atul Bora attributed the landslide victory of the NDA in the Assembly election to the development work by the Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government over the past few years. Atul Bora has won from the Bokakhat LAC for the third consecutive time.

Talking to the media today, Atul Bora said, “We express our gratitude to the workers of all the NDA partner parties. We fought the elections unitedly. The development work by the Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government for the welfare of the state’s people enabled us to get this huge mandate. After our victory, the responsibility of the NDA toward the people has increased, and we’ll work with renewed vigour. Personally, I thank the people of the Bokakhat LAC for the support extended to me and the efforts of the workers of all NDA partner parties. This has allowed me to win for the third time. I got more votes in Bokakhat this time, as compared to the elections in 2016 and 2021.”

Reacting to the wipeout of the Congress party, Bora said, “The loss of the Congress was expected, as the people have lost confidence in the Congress. The regional parties aligned with the Congress were also defeated. People of Assam have not forgotten that 860 individuals were martyred in the Assam Movement, which happened during the rule of the Congress.”

Atul Bora got 80,987 votes in the election, while his nearest rival Hari Prasad Saikia of Raijor Dal polled 20,450 votes.

Also Read: BJP’s Big Win in Assam: NDA Secures Landslide Victory as Opposition Heavyweights Suffer Major Defeats