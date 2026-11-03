Agreement, disagreement two sides of same coin in democracy: LS Speaker

PANCHKULA: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday emphasised that agreement and disagreement "are two sides of the same coin in a healthy and vibrant democracy".

He stressed that dissent must be welcomed and respected as a vital catalyst for bringing fresh perspectives, addressing administrative blind spots and promoting better governance.

He underscored that irrespective of political, party or ideological differences, the overarching commitment of all public representatives must remain the continued progress of the state and the nation.

Speaker Birla made these remarks while addressing the inaugural session of the 'Janpratinidhi Sammelan', organised by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Panchkula, near here, as part of the Samvidhan Pakhwada Programme.

Addressing serving and former members of the Vidhan Sabha, along with former ministers, he reflected on Haryana's six-decade journey of growth, socio-economic resilience and leadership across multiple sectors, placing the state's remarkable achievements firmly within the framework of India's constitutional values and democratic ethos.

Reflecting on the state's evolution over the past 60 years, he observed that Haryana has consistently remained at the forefront of national progress despite numerous historical and administrative challenges.

Drawing parallels with the timeless message of karma enshrined in the Bhagavad Gita, he lauded the farming community for pioneering the adoption of modern agricultural technologies, enhancing crop yields and contributing significantly to the country's food security.

He also praised Haryana's youth in the armed forces for their exemplary valour in safeguarding the nation's borders and internal security. He also commended Haryana's sportspersons for consistently enhancing India's stature on the global sporting stage.

Highlighting the inclusive and deliberative nature of India's constitutional journey, the Speaker noted that the Constituent Assembly, under the guidance of the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, and with the participation of distinguished leaders from different regions, including Haryana and Punjab, laid the foundations of a cohesive parliamentary democracy amid immense linguistic, cultural and religious diversity.

He emphasised that the survival and flourishing of India's diverse federal polity stand as a global testament to the resilience of its democracy.

"Our Constitution is not merely a framework for running the government; it is the soul of India, reflecting our national consciousness and the aspirations of crores of people," he said.

He emphasised that the commitment to public service does not end with the completion of one's tenure in the Legislature.

He urged lawmakers to regard governance and administration primarily as instruments of grassroots empowerment rather than merely as administrative mechanisms.

He stated that the ultimate measure of political and social life lies in bringing tangible socio-economic transformation and genuine happiness to the lives of the most vulnerable sections of society. (IANS)

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