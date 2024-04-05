AHSEC: Restriction to admission in non-permitted institutions

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) issued a notification saying that the institutions that fall under the category of non-permitted private institutions of the Council will not be allowed to conduct admission into HS 1st Year in the ensuing academic session 2024-25 and onwards.

Accordingly, this category of institutions will be disabled on the "DARPAN" portal to restrict such institutions from admission.

However, in the case of non-permitted private institutions that have applied for permission with relevant records in the office of the AHSEC, the council said that the records of those institutions will be verified and they may be allowed to conduct admission if their relevant records are found in order.

In this regard, the council also brought to the attention of all such institutions letters issued to them dated June 14, 2022, and another dated May 2, 2023.

