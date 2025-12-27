Aie River Festival Begins in Chirang: Celebrates Culture and Tourism

After the inauguration, Chirang District Commissioner Jatin Bora launched a tribute site in honour of the late singer and youth icon Zubeen Garg, which has been made accessible for the people, keeping in mind the festival’s idea of celebrating artists who have contributed towards shaping the cultural identity of Assam and inspired the new generation.

The Aie River Festival has been designed as a multi-dimensional festival that will provide entertainment, tourism, as well as economic opportunities. According to the organising committee, small shops, fair, expo, and stalls will be set up to showcase the traditional handloom, textile, and handicraft items. This will provide local artisans, weavers, as well as small entrepreneurs with an opportunity to display their goods.

Adventure and recreation activities constitute another major draw in the festival, with plans being made for elephant safari, horse safari, and hot air balloon rides along the riverfront. Cultural events with performances by local artists will be held every evening, in addition to dance and music competitions that will entice the youth and upcoming artists to take part.