Aie River Festival Begins in Chirang: Celebrates Culture and Tourism

Bijni: The Aie River Festival has been formally launched on the banks of the Aie River in the Chirang district. This marks the beginning of the twelve-day celebrations, commencing from December 27 to be concluded on January 7, focusing on culture, tourism and community participation.
The festival was inaugurated by BTC Forest Department Executive Member Paniram Brahma, BTC Tourism Department Executive Member Dhiraj Borgoyary, and Chirang District Commissioner Jatin Bora. The event is anticipated to attract tourists from within Assam itself, thereby marking the entry of this new destination into Assam’s tourism map.
The location of the festival also carries some cultural importance, as this festival site was previously known to host the Dwijing Festival, which was discontinued over the last five years during the government led by UPPL.
In the previous Bodoland Territorial Council elections, the BTC CEM Hagrama Mohilary had promised the reinstatement of the Dwijing Festival in case BPF comes to power. But owing to time shortages, this year the BPF couldn’t manage to organise the festival. This was clarified by the Executive Member of BTC, Paniram Brahma, stating that the Aie River Festival was an organisational effort to retain this cultural festival.
After the inauguration, Chirang District Commissioner Jatin Bora launched a tribute site in honour of the late singer and youth icon Zubeen Garg, which has been made accessible for the people, keeping in mind the festival’s idea of celebrating artists who have contributed towards shaping the cultural identity of Assam and inspired the new generation.
The Aie River Festival has been designed as a multi-dimensional festival that will provide entertainment, tourism, as well as economic opportunities. According to the organising committee, small shops, fair, expo, and stalls will be set up to showcase the traditional handloom, textile, and handicraft items. This will provide local artisans, weavers, as well as small entrepreneurs with an opportunity to display their goods.
Adventure and recreation activities constitute another major draw in the festival, with plans being made for elephant safari, horse safari, and hot air balloon rides along the riverfront. Cultural events with performances by local artists will be held every evening, in addition to dance and music competitions that will entice the youth and upcoming artists to take part.
This festival has been officially kick-started with a half-marathon event symbolising health, togetherness, and community engagement earlier in the day itself. A bodybuilding event has also been included in this festival.
The value of the Aie River Festival goes beyond recreation. This event acts as a platform for promoting eco-tourism, sustaining indigenous culture, and enhancing social bonding. The Aie River Festival promotes eco-tourism by making use of the natural resource that is the Aie River, thereby emphasising the tourist potential of the region.
The inauguration ceremony was hosted in the presence of former Sidli MLA Motindra Basumatary and office-bearers from the Central and District Committees of the BPF. The Aie River Festival, with its vast programs and people-centric approach, is believed to have a significant impact on the revival of cultural heritage and sustainable tourism in Chirang.