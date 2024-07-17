AIIMS experts: Avoid fraud claims on hair transplants

New Delhi: The doctors of AIIMS Delhi shared insights on hair transplants and advised people to avoid falling prey to misleading claims that can lead to complications.

Speaking with ANI, Dr. Maneesh Singhal, Professor and Head of the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Burns Surgery, said, "It's a procedure that takes a whole year to get the result out of it, avoid shortcuts and fake claims that can lead to complications." He added, "People come to us and demand quick solutions with different reasons that are incorrect."

Dr. KK Verma, Dean (Academics) at AIIMS and Head of the Department of Dermatology and Venereology, also spoke about the hair transplant and asserted that a transplant is the last resort for treating hair loss problems. "Hair transplant has become a common procedure, and hair loss has become a common concern. So, if somebody is losing hair, then they come and ask for the treatment. But a hair transplant is a last resort for treating a hair loss problem," he told ANI.

Verma further said that if one opts for a hair transplant, that should be done by the experts. "Before that, there were many interventions, like medicines. When that doesn't work, then one should go for a hair transplant. It's quite doable, sustainable, and safe. It should be done by the experts who have sufficient expertise and knowledge," he said.

The Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Burns Surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi, celebrated World Plastic Surgery Day on Monday. On this occasion, the department did 82 free surgeries, which included reconstructive surgeries, corrective surgeries, and hair transplantation.

In a statement, the AIIMS said, "We created awareness amongst 400 general individuals and 160 staff members over the last week. On this day, Olympic Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra also spoke about skin donation and urged people to pledge their skin for victims in need. This talk was widely heard over the radio throughout the day." (ANI)

