Air India to Launch Direct Guwahati-Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flights from August 4, Boosting Assam’s Global Links

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Opening new avenues to connect Assam to the global community, Air India will commence direct flights from Guwahati-Dubai and Abu Dhabi from August 4, 2026.

Announcing the new flights today, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "With these non-stop services of Air India, Guwahati Airport is now connected to four countries - the UAE, Thailand, Singapore and Bhutan. Our next goal is to commence direct flight services to Vietnam. This announcement is a big fillip in our efforts to position Guwahati as a major travel and transit hub for South East Asia."

The chief minister said, "Just days after EU member countries lifted their travel advisory for Assam, Air India came forward for direct flights to the UAE from Guwahati."

The Chief Minister said, "Development, healthcare, tourism, and global recognition - Assam has continued its growth journey with several notable achievements."

It is pertinent to mention here that two days ago, EU member countries revised their travel advisories and removed restrictive guidance for their citizens visiting Assam. This development, following the recent visit of EU diplomats, is a strong vote of confidence in Assam and bodes well for deeper EU-Assam engagement.

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