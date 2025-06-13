Air India Tragedy: Manipur Crew Members Among Crash Victims

Guwahati: Two female cabin crew members from Manipur were onboard the ill-fated Air India flight AI171, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Gujarat's Ahmedabad en route to London Gatwick on Thursday.

The two were identified as Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, a 22-year-old Meitei woman hailing from Thoubal district in the Imphal Valley, and Lamnunthem Singson, a 28-year-old Kuki woman from Kangpokpi district. The fate of both is not certain at this point in time and updates are awaited.

When news broke about the plane crash, relatives and neighbours gathered at the residence of Kongbrailatpam even as the grieving family members were waiting for information about her. She last spoke to her family at 9 am on Thursday.

Lamnunthem Singson had been residing with her family in Kanggui Town, Sadar Hills, in the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, after they were displaced by the ethnic conflict in Manipur.(Agencies)

Also Read: Air India Crash: Survivor Found in Ahmedabad Plane Disaster