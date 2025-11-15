Alert: Manipur Police Warn Against Sharing Fake Video of Myanmar Militants Heading to Region

Imphal: Manipur Police have issued a stern warning about a viral video circulating on social media purportedly showing armed militants from Myanmar supposedly heading towards Manipur. The police clarified that the video is fake and urged citizens not to share or spread such misinformation.
Authorities highlighted that sharing unverified content risks generating unnecessary fear and panic among the public. They further cautioned that the dissemination of misleading information could lead to legal consequences.
Security Forces across Manipur, especially in border areas, remain on high alert to maintain peace and public safety. Proactive measures, including search operations and area domination in vulnerable regions, are ongoing to ensure stability.
To safeguard essential movements, 267 vehicles transporting supplies along NH-37 are being escorted under strict security protocols, with convoys provided at sensitive points in the state. Additionally, 114 checkpoints or ‘Nakas’ have been established across the hill and valley districts of Manipur as part of intensified security measures.
So far, no arrests have been reported in connection with the situation. Police have urged the public to rely solely on verified sources for updates and to avoid spreading unconfirmed videos or messages that could disrupt public order and peace.
The police emphasis on responsible sharing comes amid broader efforts to counter misinformation and maintain the safety of Manipur’s residents.