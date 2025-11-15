Alert: Manipur Police Warn Against Sharing Fake Video of Myanmar Militants Heading to Region

Imphal: Manipur Police have issued a stern warning about a viral video circulating on social media purportedly showing armed militants from Myanmar supposedly heading towards Manipur. The police clarified that the video is fake and urged citizens not to share or spread such misinformation.

Authorities highlighted that sharing unverified content risks generating unnecessary fear and panic among the public. They further cautioned that the dissemination of misleading information could lead to legal consequences.

Security Forces across Manipur, especially in border areas, remain on high alert to maintain peace and public safety. Proactive measures, including search operations and area domination in vulnerable regions, are ongoing to ensure stability.