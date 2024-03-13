All Assam Students’ Union, Debabrata Saikia move Supreme Court against CAA rules

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The AASU (All Assam Students’ Union) filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court of India against the implementation of the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act).

On behalf of the AASU, its president, Utpal Sarma, and general secretary, Sankor Jyoti Baruah, filed a fresh writ petition (11719/2024) in the apex court. The AASU urged the top court to stay the implementation of the rules of the CAA immediately, besides the early hearing of the AASU’s 2019 petition challenging the CAA.

Utpal Sarma said that the legal battle against the CAA and the democratic protest against it would go on simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, and others filed a fresh writ petition in the Supreme Court of India today seeking stay of the CAA Rules, 2024.

The petitioners also appealed to the apex court to pass any further order or orders that the court may deem fit in the interest of justice.

The petition said that the CAA Rules violate the Assam Accord, which is the result of six years of agitation in Assam.

“It is respectfully submitted that since the impunged Act was enacted in 2019 and not implemented for the past four-and-a-half years, no prejudice will be caused if its implementation is deferred till the final decision of this court in the present writ petition,” the petitioners said.

Also Read: Will protest CAA if there are lakhs of applicants: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma