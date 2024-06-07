All Tea Tribes Students Association of Demow opposed Oil Drilling at Athabari Tea Estate

A Correspondent

DEMOW: The All Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow branch has opposed the installation of an oil drilling rig at Athabari tea estate after uprooting of tea bushes spread over several bighas of land, the lack of development in the locality, and the proposed construction of a road to Sivasagar Medical College through Maskara tea estate area. In two separate memorandums submitted to the Demow Circle Officer on Thursday, the Demow branch of ATTSA stated that in 2019 at Athabari tea estate, an oil digging rig was installed through Oil India Limited, for which purpose tea bushes over several bighas of land were uprooted. The memorandum also listed other demands, including the demand to develop tea localities in the area, with the ATTSA Demow branch alleging that hitherto development has been limited only to proposals on documents.

