Amazon founder Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk as world’s richest person

New Delhi: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has overtaken Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, as the richest person in the world, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

As per the latest figures, the Amazon founder’s net worth is $200 billion, while Musk’s net worth is at $198 billion. Bernard Arnault is ranked third with a net worth of $197 billion.

Elon Musk’s net worth is down $31.3 billion in the last year while Bezos net worth is up $23.4 billion.

Bezos owns about 9 per cent of Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, according to a February 2024 filing, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He also owns space exploration company Blue Origin, which is included at Bloomberg's calculation of investment cost.

Determining a valuation for Blue Origin is difficult because of its unique strategy and the fact that Bezos is the sole shareholder with no apparent intent to sell, according to Chad Anderson, CEO of venture fund Space Angels.

Amazon, the Seattle-based company, sells electronics, household goods and other products through its flagship website. It also controls the Whole Foods grocery chain and offers cloud computing and streaming services. Amazon had revenue of $574.8 billion in 2023, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index. (IANS)

