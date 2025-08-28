Amit Shah to administer pledge to panchayat representatives in Assam

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam to administer a pledge to newly elected Panchayat representatives at Khanapara Field, Guwahati.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, party spokesperson Dr. Devajit Mahanta hailed Shah as the “architect of transformation” who turned Assam from a “turbulent, violence-torn state into a peaceful and progressive one.”

Dr. Mahanta credited Shah and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for signing a series of historic peace accords, including the Bodo Accord (2020), Karbi Accord (2021), Adivasi Accord (2022), Dimasa Accord (2023) and ULFA Accord (2023). He said the Centre had sanctioned nearly Rs 4,000 crore for implementing these accords.

Highlighting other initiatives, Dr. Mahanta pointed out the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from 24 districts and one sub-division of Assam, along with progress in resolving inter-state boundary disputes with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

Welcoming Shah’s upcoming visit, Dr. Mahanta described him as a “true friend of Assam and a driving force in the rise of modern Assam.”

