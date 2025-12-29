Amit Shah to Visit Assam Today; Flight Delayed Due to Dense Fog

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Assam today on a day-long visit marked by several important programmes across Guwahati and Nagaon districts. He is expected to reach Guwahati around 10 am. His visit, which was earlier planned for Sunday night, had to be postponed due to dense fog that led to the cancellation of his travel.

Soon after his arrival, Amit Shah will visit the Martyrs’ Memorial in Guwahati to pay floral tributes to the martyrs. Following this, he will travel to Nagaon district to inaugurate the much-anticipated Batadrava Project at Bordowa, a major cultural and spiritual initiative dedicated to Srimanta Sankardev. The Union Home Minister will also address a massive public meeting at the inauguration venue.

The Batadrava Project has been constructed at a cost of Rs 227 crore and includes major facilities such as the Guru Asana, Manikanchan Naamghar, two guest houses, an administrative building, a pilgrim rest house, a skill development centre, a research centre, a main entrance gate, boundary walls, a cultural centre, musical fountain and laser show, Krishnaleela theatre, Natghar, 10 ethnic cottages, and a health centre. The project is expected to play a key role in promoting Assam’s spiritual heritage and cultural tourism.

In the afternoon, Amit Shah will return to Guwahati to inaugurate the Police Commissionerate Office and the Integrated Command and Control Centre, aimed at strengthening urban policing and security management in the city.

Later in the evening, the Union Home Minister will inaugurate the Jyoti–Bishnu Auditorium, the largest auditorium in the Northeast. Built at a cost of Rs 227 crore, the state-of-the-art auditorium has a seating capacity of 5,000 and covers an area of about 11,000 square metres. It offers parking facilities for 450 vehicles and features modern sound and lighting systems.

The auditorium complex also includes a musical fountain that will perform in rhythm with the songs of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha, four food courts, and displays of Assam’s traditional heritage items and musical instruments. Notably, the cultural centre will draw power from solar energy, reflecting a focus on sustainability.

Amit Shah’s visit is seen as significant for Assam, marking the inauguration of major cultural, administrative, and security infrastructure projects across the state.