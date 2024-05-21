APSC cash for job scam: Supreme Court dismisses SLP filed by Rakesh Paul

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by APSC cash for job scam prime accused Rakesh Paul, in which it was argued that he is not getting a fair trial in Special Case 5/2017.

During the hearing in the bench of Justice Bela M. Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mithal, Sidharth Luthra, the advocate representing Rakesh Paul, argued the matter at length to show instances in which Rakesh Paul is being allegedly prejudiced against during his lengthy trial.

On the other hand, Nalin Kohli, the senior Additional Advocate General (AAG), and Ankit Roy, the standing counsel for the State of Assam, vehemently opposed the petition. It was the contention of the state that Rakesh Paul has been filing ‘frivolous’ petitions time and again before the High Court and Supreme Court with the sole objective of delaying the trial.

The bench was also informed that Rakesh Paul has concealed the fact that he had earlier filed SLP (Crl.) 1053/2024 in January 2024 on similar allegations, which was later dismissed as withdrawn.

After being argued at length, the SC dismissed the matter with the observation that the trial in the present case would be conducted expeditiously.

