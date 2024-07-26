APSC’s CCE (Mains) to have questions in Assamese too!

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a historic move by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), candidates will be able to write the Combined Competitive Examination (Mains) in the Assamese language too, from this time onwards. The CCE (Mains) 2023 is starting Friday, and 2821 candidates will appear for the exam in centres in Guwahati.

Earlier, there was no provision to write the Combined Competitive Examination in Assamese. The latest move by APSC will be of immense help to candidates who studied in the Assamese medium. APSC sources revealed that the questions will be in both English and Assamese, and candidates are allowed to choose the language in which they want to write the answers. The CCE (Mains) will be held in four centres in Guwahati, and all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam, with CCTV surveillance at all centres. The exam will be over on July 28.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on his X handle, "The Combined Civil Service Examination (Main) starts tomorrow. For the first time in history, all questions will be in Assamese in addition to English, as per Govt of Assam's instructions. Kudos to the Assam Public Service Commission for this historic move."

There are 235 vacant posts to be filled through the CCE 2023 in the Assam Civil Service (ACS), Assam Police Service (APS), and allied services. Those clearing the CCE (Mains) will face the viva voce (interview), the final stage in the exam.

