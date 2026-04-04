Article 244(A) Takes Centre Stage in Dima Hasao as Assam Hill District Polls Heat Up

For once, the BJP, Congress, and NPP are all speaking in unison on a single issue. But rather than reassuring voters, the unanimity has deepened their scepticism.

"If everyone promises the same thing, who will actually deliver?" is a refrain heard repeatedly across the district. Residents have heard autonomy pledges before, and while they welcome the cross-party consensus on 244(A), they are not easily moved by it.

The election in Dima Hasao is shaping into something more fundamental than a policy debate — it is a contest of credibility.

The BJP is being judged on its current hold over power both at the Centre and in Assam. Congress faces scrutiny over its historical record and past governance in the region. The NPP, meanwhile, is positioning itself as a regional voice genuinely rooted in tribal identity.

Voters are no longer satisfied with slogans. They want timelines, a clear process for engaging with the Centre, and concrete safeguards for land, culture, and community resources. Without those details, even well-intentioned promises risk sounding hollow.