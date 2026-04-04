Article 244(A) Takes Centre Stage in Dima Hasao as Assam Hill District Polls Heat Up

As campaigning intensifies across Assam's hill districts, Article 244(A) of the Constitution has rapidly emerged as the defining issue of the election season in Dima Hasao — cutting across party lines and dominating conversations in a way that routine development promises rarely do.
The constitutional provision allows for the creation of an autonomous state within Assam, complete with its own legislature and council of ministers. For the indigenous communities of Dima Hasao, it represents far more than a legal clause — it is bound up with questions of identity, self-governance, and aspirations that have remained unmet for generations.
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For once, the BJP, Congress, and NPP are all speaking in unison on a single issue. But rather than reassuring voters, the unanimity has deepened their scepticism.
"If everyone promises the same thing, who will actually deliver?" is a refrain heard repeatedly across the district. Residents have heard autonomy pledges before, and while they welcome the cross-party consensus on 244(A), they are not easily moved by it.
The election in Dima Hasao is shaping into something more fundamental than a policy debate — it is a contest of credibility.
The BJP is being judged on its current hold over power both at the Centre and in Assam. Congress faces scrutiny over its historical record and past governance in the region. The NPP, meanwhile, is positioning itself as a regional voice genuinely rooted in tribal identity.
Voters are no longer satisfied with slogans. They want timelines, a clear process for engaging with the Centre, and concrete safeguards for land, culture, and community resources. Without those details, even well-intentioned promises risk sounding hollow.
For indigenous communities, the push for autonomy is inseparable from cultural preservation and political control over their own affairs. That emotional weight elevates Article 244(A) well above a typical campaign talking point.
At the same time, voters have not set aside more immediate concerns. Roads, connectivity, jobs, healthcare, and education remain pressing issues on the ground. Candidates who lean too heavily on the autonomy narrative while sidestepping everyday struggles may find the electorate harder to win over than expected.
The overall sentiment in Dima Hasao ahead of polling can be described as engaged but not easily convinced.
Voters are listening to all sides, weighing capability against promises, and looking for sincerity backed by a clear roadmap. By making Article 244(A) the centrepiece of their campaigns, parties have raised the stakes considerably — unifying the narrative while simultaneously sharpening what voters expect in return.
The question on the ground is no longer who supports autonomy. It is who can make it happen, and how soon.