Arunachali Weightlifter Withdrawn from World Championships Over China's Stapled Visa Policy

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Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh weightlifter Charu Pesi has been withdrawn from the Indian team for the upcoming Senior World Weightlifting Championships in China after Chinese authorities indicated that he would be issued a stapled visa, prompting India to reiterate its opposition to the practice.

Pesi, who was scheduled to compete in the men's 65 kg category, will miss the championships beginning October 27 in Ningbo after the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) refused to provide an undertaking accepting the stapled visa.

According to officials here, the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre sought confirmation from the federation on whether Pesi would accept a stapled visa if issued.

The IWLF consulted government officials, who reiterated India's position that such visas issued to residents of Arunachal Pradesh are not acceptable.

Following the consultations, the federation decided against sending Pesi to the championships rather than accept the visa arrangement.

China has repeatedly issued stapled visas to residents of Arunachal Pradesh instead of regular visas stamped on their passports. India firmly rejects the practice, maintaining that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of the country and that its sovereignty over the state is non-negotiable.

Meanwhile, an eight-member Indian squad led by Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu is scheduled to participate in the championships.

Visa processing for the other members of the contingent is reportedly continuing as usual.

This is not the first-time athletes from Arunachal Pradesh have faced difficulties over China's visa policy.

In 2023, three Indian wushu players from the state - Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu - were unable to participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games after being issued stapled visas.

They had to return after reaching the airport, prompting strong objections from India.

Similar incidents involving sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh have also been reported at other international sporting events in China.

The latest development has once again highlighted how the dispute over China's visa policy towards residents of Arunachal Pradesh has affected athletes' participation in international competitions, depriving Pesi of an opportunity to represent India at a major global event.

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