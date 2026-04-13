Asha Bhosle no more; Asha’s recalling of Lata saying they are ‘last of Mughals’

Mumbai: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday, once recollected the words of her elder sister, the Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar about the two of them being the ‘last of the Mughals’.

An old video of the late singer, which has gone viral on social media, shows her talking about Lata Mangeshkar in a singing reality show.

She recollected the words of her sister as she said, “Didi used to say that all the music directors have left. All the singers have left. She recollected the names, as she said, ‘Look, Kishore has left, Rafi sahab has left, Mukesh bhai has left, Geeta has left. Shamshad bhai has left. Now we both are the last Mughals to stay’. The day she left, I told her, ‘You have also left. I am the last. Now I am the last of that generation’. I sang the first song. In 1943. And till today, I am singing. And I am the last Mughal”. (IANS)

Also Read: Playback singer Sonu Nigam washes Asha Bhosle’s feet with rose water, petals