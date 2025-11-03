Ashwini Vaishnaw consents to 3 Amrit Bharat trains to and from Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has consented to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding three new Amrit Bharat trains to and from Assam, besides a new railway link to Gelephu in Bhutan from Kokrajhar, etc.

The Chief Minister called on Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the national capital today and sought greater expansion of the railway network in Assam to improve connectivity across the state.

During the nearly 25-minute meeting held at the Railway Minister’s official residence, the Chief Minister requested the introduction of three new Amrit Bharat trains to and from Assam. He also proposed the creation of a new rail link connecting the scenic Umrangso town in the Dima Hasao district to Lanka in the Hojai district.

The Chief Minister further urged early completion of the proposed railway line between Kokrajhar and Gelephu Mindfulness City in Bhutan, aimed at strengthening cross-border connectivity. In addition, he appealed to the union minister for more stops of major trains passing through Assam to benefit local passengers.

The Chief Minister said that the Railway Minister had ‘kindly consented’ to the action items discussed during the meeting, including the introduction of three new Amrit Bharat trains, the Umrangso-Lanka rail link, expediting work on the Kokrajhar-Gelephu line, and additional train stops in the state.

The Railway Minister responded positively to the proposals and assured the Chief Minister that his ministry would implement the suggested measures.

Later, taking to social media handle X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister wrote, “Had a very productive meeting with Hon’ble Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji this morning. We deliberated on key issues to expand the railway’s footprint in Assam to enhance overall connectivity for our people. (1) 3 new Amrit Bharat trains to and from Assam. (2) A new rail link from the picturesque Umrangso town to Lanka in Hojai district. (3) Expediting work on the new railway line from Kokrajhar to Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan. (4) More stops in Assam of all major trains transiting through the state.”

During a visit to Assam in Advantage Assam 2.0, Railway Minister Vaishnaw gave assurances regarding the introduction of new trains and expanding railway links to and from Assam.

