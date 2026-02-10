Ashwini Vaishnaw launches hospitality services at Guwahati station

Guwahati: Strengthening rail connectivity and giving new momentum to the development of the Northeast, the Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated blended hospitality services at Guwahati Railway Station through video conferencing today. He also flagged off a new train service between Sairang and Silchar. Lalduhoma, Chief Minister of Mizoram; Parimal Suklabaidya, Member of Parliament from Silchar; Kanad Purkayastha, Member of the Rajya Sabha; and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The Sairang - Silchar passenger train will directly connect Mizoram’s capital with Assam’s Barak Valley, improving regional integration and providing students, daily commuters, and patients with safe, fast, and comfortable travel.

At the same time, modern hospitality facilities at Guwahati railway station, including sleeping pods, a modern air-conditioned lounge, and multi-cuisine restaurants will enhance passenger comfort and provide a refined, hygienic, and customer-friendly travel experience. These facilities ensure travelers have access to safe, convenient, and restful environments, improving overall station usability.

The Union Minister said that this focus reflects the Prime Minister’s belief that development of the Northeast is integral to a “Viksit Bharat” and that every region must progress together. He emphasized that rail connectivity not only facilitates passenger movement but also boosts economic activity, enabling easier movement of goods, fostering trade, and opening up markets for local products.

Vaishnaw highlighted that the Bairabi–Sairang railway line, which connects Mizoram’s capital to the Indian Railways network, has been a historic and technically challenging project completed under this expanded focus. He noted that this rail link, inaugurated by the Prime Minister, will be further enhanced with additional train services, improving connectivity from Mizoram to Assam and beyond. (PIB)

Also Read: Guwahati Railway Station to Get Fully Plastic-Recyclable Hub by I-Day