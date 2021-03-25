Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Releases Poll Manifesto for Assembly Election 2021

STAFF REPORTER GUWAHATI:

AGP Assam Election Manifesto 2021: The AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) has assured that strong steps will be initiated to free the State's agricultural lands from illegal infiltrators, and also to implement Clause-VI of the Assam Accord. The AGP has also said that the party will continue to pressurise the Centre for detection and deportation of illegal foreigners, as well as for completing a foreigners-free NRC (National Register of Citizens).

These assurances have been mentioned in the AGP party's poll manifesto released by senior party leaders at the AGP headquarters in Ambari here on Wednesday.

Among the other points are the party's assurances for finding solutions to floods, unemployment, and inter-State boundary disputes. The party also said that it will tackle corruption with a strong hand. The AGP election manifesto further stated that the party will work for the economic development of the State, boosting the Agriculture sector, besides revamping the Education and Health sectors.

Among the leaders present on the occasion were Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Birendra Prasad Baishya, Kumar Dipak Das, and Manoj Saikia.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Election 2021: Bharatiya Janata Party Releases Election Manifesto

Also Watch: 7 Hagrama Mohilary's campaign receives massive support at Biswanath