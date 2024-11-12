Assam: 10% of Land Value in Urban Areas Fixed as Premium under Mission Basundhara 3.0

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: For land settlement in urban areas, eligible applicants under Mission Basundhara 3.0 have to pay only 10% of the total zonal value of the land concerned as a premium. This was informed today by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan.

Talking to The Sentinel, the minister said, “During Mission Basundhara 2.0, the state government offered land settlement to the eligible applicants in urban areas in lieu of a premium, which many could not afford to pay. That is why the applicants could not get the land settlement done. Under Mission Basundhara 2.0, the rule was that applicants had to pay 30% of the premium calculated on the total zonal land value as the first installment. The remaining 70% of the premium had to be paid in the next five years. However, during the review of Mission Basundhara 2.0, it was found that some of the eligible applicants paid the 30% premium, but most applicants could not pay the amount. So, the government revised the premium payment structure under Mission Basundhara 3.0. Under the revised policy decision, the eligible applicants under Mission Basundhara 3.0 in urban areas, including Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, etc., have to pay only 10% of the total zonal value of the land concerned as premium.”

Minister Jogen Mohan further said, “Under Mission Basundhara 2.0, those applicants who paid the 30% premium do not have to pay the remaining 70%, as per the revised policy. But, in case the beneficiary decides to sell the land settled in their name, the beneficiary has to pay the remaining 70% of the premium.”

Till 4.00 p.m. today, a total of 1001 applications have been received under Mission Basundhara 3.0. The state government has given an option to the rejected applicants to have their applications for land settlement made under Mission Basundhara 2.0 reviewed. Under this category, a total of 3388 applications have been received for review.

