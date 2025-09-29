Assam: 104 hatchlings of 3 turtle species released in Pobitora’s Hadug Beel

MORIGAON: A total of 104 hatchlings of three turtle species, the Black Softshell Turtle (Nilssonia nigricans), Indian Tent Turtle (Pangshura tentoria), and Ganges Softshell Turtle (Nilssonia gangetica), were released on Saturday at Hadug Beel in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Morigaon district, marking a significant step in Assam’s turtle conservation efforts.

Assam is India’s most turtle-diverse state, with 21 recorded species, many threatened with extinction.

Temple ponds, particularly the Haigriv Madhav Temple pond in Hajo that supports 14 species, play a crucial role in their survival. Pranjal Baruah, Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, said that, following a long-standing conservation practice, the hatchlings from the Haigriv Madhav Temple were nurtured and quarantined under veterinary care at the Assam State Zoo before being released into the wild.

“This approach has been vital for the recovery of the Black Softshell Turtle, once declared Extinct in the Wild by the IUCN and now listed as Critically Endangered.

Such temple pond-based rewilding initiatives, pioneered by the Haigriv Madhav Temple Committee and the Assam State Zoo, demonstrate the power of combining faith-based traditions, community participation, and scientific management,” Pranjal Baruah said.

“The chosen release site, Hadug Beel, is a perennial wetland linked with the Brahmaputra River during floods, providing an ideal and sustainable habitat for turtles, fish, and other aquatic wildlife. With enhanced protection in recent years, Hadug Beel has become a safe haven for aquatic biodiversity. This release reaffirms Assam’s leadership in turtle conservation and highlights the importance of collaborative efforts to secure the future of endangered species,” he added. (ANI)

