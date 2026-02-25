Assam: 1.44 lakh bigha of land in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries still encroached

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Not only government and forest land, but even land in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in the state has not escaped from the clutches of encroachers. Around 1.44 lakh bighas of land in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries are under encroachment.

Official sources said that there are 8 national parks and 17 wildlife sanctuaries in the state. Encroachment affects not only the movement of wildlife but also the existence of natural springs. That is why the state government started phase-wise evictions from these lands, and in the past four years, around 44,000 bighas of land have been freed of encroachment. Each and every wildlife sanctuary, like Sonai-Rupai, Burhachapori, Laokhowa, Barnadi, Amchang, etc., is facing massive encroachments. Some of the land was encroached upon for cultivation, while others for commercial activities like setting up factories, industries, etc.

Sources said that after evictions were carried out in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, there was a marked improvement in habitat quality for wild animals, such as rhinos, tigers, hoolock gibbons, and spectacled monkeys. Soon after the evictions, elephant movement was seen in the Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary.

Sources further said that there are natural springs in the state, especially in hill areas, which dried up due to the activities of the encroachers and other factors. The state government has now taken up an initiative for watershed development in the implementation of springshed management activities in three hill districts. These interventions aim to improve water security, strengthen socioecological systems and enhance climate resilience for communities dependent on spring-based water sources. 36 springs have already been rejuvenated, resulting in increased water availability and revival of traditional water systems. Furthermore, the Government of India has sanctioned schemes for rejuvenation activities at 16 additional springs in Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

