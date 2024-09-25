Assam: 2,000 evicted from Reserve Forest in Goalpara district

Guwahati: In yet another eviction drive in Goalpara district, at least 2,000 people were evicted from government land, officials said on Tuesday. A senior government official said, "Four hundred fifty families, who illegally settled in Bandarmatha Reserve Forest, spread across 118 hectares, in Lakhipur range of the district. It will bring down the man-elephant conflict to a great extent." (IANS)

