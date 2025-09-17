Assam: 23 earthquakes occurred in 45 days with epicentres in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As many as 23 earthquakes with epicentres in the Assam territory occurred in the past 45 days, from August 1 to September 15, 2025. Ten of these 23 earthquakes occurred in August, and 13 in September, as recorded by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

According to an NCS report on real-time earthquake location for the month of August 2025, 46 earthquakes occurred within the Indian territories, including ten in the Assam territory.

Assam had the highest number of earthquakes in the country in August this year. After Assam, Arunachal Pradesh recorded the second highest number of seven earthquakes that occurred in August this year. In August this year, as many as 23 earthquakes occurred in the Northeast, which is also the highest region-wise in the nation.

Till September 15 this year, 13 earthquakes occurred in the Assam territory, including five on September 14 alone and four on September 15.

According to the NCS, an earthquake of 2.6 magnitude occurred in the Karbi Anglong region on September 1; a tremor with a magnitude of 3.5 in the Sonitpur region on September 2; one with 2.4 magnitude in the Cachar region on September 3; one with 2.8 magnitude in the Sonitpur region on September 10; and earthquakes with magnitude 5.8 in the Udalguri region, 3.1 in the Udalguri region, 2.9 in the Sonitpur region, 2.7 in the Udalguri region, and 3.1 in the Udalguri region on September 14.

On September 15, four earthquakes with magnitudes of 2.8 in the Udalguri region, 2.4 in the Udalguri region, 3.1 in the Udalguri region, and 2.6 in the Karbi Anglong region occurred in the state.

According to NCS data, the Udalguri region had the highest number of seven earthquakes, which occurred in the first 15 days of September this year.

The occurrence of earthquakes in the region is attributed mainly to the tectonic sources in the Himalaya, such as the Himalayan Frontal Thrust (HFT), Main Boundary Thrust (MBT) and Main Central Thrust (MCT), Kopili Fault and Dhubri Fault. Seismologically as well as geologically, it is evidenced that the region has been quite active and falls in the highest seismic hazard zone, V. The Assam region falls in the high seismic zone V of the seismic zoning map of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

