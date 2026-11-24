STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The issue of how comfortably placed is Assam in terms of ground water resources always attracts serious public conversation in the state. And, a recent assessment could cheer up many. But, the moot question remains - for how long?

As per an assessment of the ground water resources carried out across 245 blocks of Assam in 2025, 244 have been marked as "safe", with only one being tagged as "semi-critical". And that "semi-critical" block is in Guwahati, according to sources.

But, despite the findings, experts warn that there's little room for complacency. For, they point out that the figures are only as per government statistics, and the ground reality could be different.

And they are not farther from truth, considering the water crisis that grips many localities of the city, especially during the dry season. As their water sources (mostly wells and borewells) dry up, many individual households are seen being forced to buy water from commercial sources.

Though rainwater harvesting (RWH) has been mandatory for concrete buildings in Guwahati under the Assam Unified Building Construction (Regulation) By-laws, 2022, and the Guwahati Building Construction (Regulations) By-laws, 2014, sources alleged that this is often not followed in letter and spirit.

Sources attribute lack of proper monitoring to the RWH not being adopted fully in all concrete buildings. Though it may not be possible to monitor every concrete building, yet sources said that at least the residential apartments and big commercial complexes should be forced to adopt rainwater harvesting.

Meanwhile, as per the National Compilation of Dynamic Ground Water Resources of India, 2025, the total annual ground water recharge has been assessed at 448.52 billion cubic metres (BCM), the annual extractable ground water resource at 407.75 BCM and the total annual ground water extraction at 247.22 BCM.

The stage of ground water extraction, which represents the ratio of annual groundwater extraction to annual extractable groundwater resource, has been assessed as 60.63 per cent. Agriculture use accounts for about 87 per cent of the total annual groundwater extraction.

Out of the 6,762 assessment units in the country, which are generally blocks/taluks/mandals/tehsils, 730 assessment units have been categorised as over-exploited, 201 as critical, 758 as semi-critical, 4,946 as safe and 127 as saline.

Comparison of the assessments for 2017 and 2025 indicates an overall improvement in the groundwater-resource scenario.

The total annual ground water recharge increased from 431.86 BCM in 2017 to 448.52 BCM in 2025.

During the same period, the stage of ground water extraction declined from 63.33% to 60.63 %, the proportion of safe assessment units increased from about 63% to 73.14%, and the proportion of over-exploited assessment units declined from about 17% to 10.80%.

The dynamic ground water resources of the country are assessed jointly by the Central Ground Water Board and the state/union territory concerned.