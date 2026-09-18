Assam: 27 Illegal Bangladeshis Nabbed as Guwahati Emerges Again as Key Transit Hub

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati has once again been identified as a transit point for illegal Bangladeshis. Such Bangladeshis enter India through the Dawki and then enter Assam. Once in Guwahati, they make their way to other places in the country.

Yesterday, as many as 27 illegal Bangladeshis were nabbed by the Border police – 12 in Guwahati and 15 in Bongaigaon.

According to the DCP (Border) Kulendra Nath Deka, inputs were received about the entry of illegal Bangladeshis through Dawki and their use of Guwahati as a transit point. At the direction of senior police officials, 12 illegal Bangladeshis were apprehended at the ASTC campus in Paltan Bazar in the city. At the end of their interrogation, the police came to learn that another group had boarded the Jammu-Tawi Express. Immediately, the RPF and SRP were intimated, and the group of 15 illegal Bangladeshis was held at New Bongaigaon Railway Station and handed over to the GRP.

“Of the total of 27 illegal Bangladeshis apprehended, 11 were women. The illegal Bangladeshis hailed from Dhaka, Sonamganj, Bagherhat, Gopalganj and Mymensing districts. They had gathered at Mymensing with the help of touts and then proceeded to the zero point on the India-Bangladesh border. They then crossed over into Meghalaya through foot trails at Dawki. From Dawki, they came to Jorabat on the Assam-Meghalaya border by car. They then travelled to the ASTC campus at Paltan Bazar by auto rickshaw. It was there that they were apprehended,” DCP Deka stated.

Meanwhile, legal proceedings against them have been initiated, and they will be sent back as per law, DCP Deka said.

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