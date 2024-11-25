Assam: 2nd Edition of Advantage Assam will Focus on Investment, Infrastructure: CM Himanta

PM Modi to inaugurate summit

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With a special focus on investments and infrastructure development, the Assam government has decided to organize the second edition of Advantage Assam, dubbed ‘Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025,’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the summit on February 24, 2025.

This was disclosed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a press conference on Sunday. It is to be mentioned that the first edition of Advantage Assam was held in Guwahati in 2018.

The CM said, “During the first edition of Advantage Assam, MoUs worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore were signed for investments in the state. Of this, some investments have already been made. But some initiatives could not be carried forward due to the COVID pandemic. In the last four years, we did not organize any investment summit. Despite that, investments have poured in, and Assam has built an image at the national level as a good destination for investments. This was made possible because of the peaceful atmosphere, devoid of any agitations. Now, we have decided to organize the second edition of Advantage Assam on February 24 and 25, 2025. The Hon’ble Prime Minister will inaugurate the summit on the first day. We will also invite Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the valedictory session on February 25.”

“In the first edition, our focus was primarily on investment. This time the focus is on investment, with extra focus on infrastructure. More sessions will be held for the infrastructure part. A session will be dedicated to the road sector and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Another will be on the railway sector, in the presence of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaibhav. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present for a session on agriculture. Three more sessions are planned on civil aviation, industrial parks, and the hydrocarbon industry,” he said.

After work has started on the semiconductor plant at Jagiroad, the CM said that many industrial groups have evinced interest in investing in the state in various sectors. The CM further said, “Several roadshows have been planned at the international level. A team of delegates will go to Singapore and Japan, while one will go to America and another to the UK. Of these three groups, one will head to Dubai also. Road shows will be held in six metropolitan cities in the country. Lots of water flows into the state from the neighbouring country of Bhutan. Recently, we have successfully implemented several Jal Jeevan Mission schemes by utilizing this water. So, one group of delegates will go to Bhutan to discuss whether the water from the country can be used in irrigation systems in lower Assam and BTR.”

He also said, “We had already planned a performance of Jhumur dance in Guwahati. Now, we have decided that the performance of Jhumur dance will be held during the two-day summit so that national and international delegates can partake of the state’s culture. There are around 800 tea estates in the state, and around 7,500 artistes from the tea gardens will participate in the Jhumur dance.”

Also Read: Assam's advantage in Bhutan-Bangladesh trade