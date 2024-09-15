Assam: 3 rare and endangered Gharials spotted in state

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: In a major boost to wildlife enthusiasts, within a span of 2 days, 3 rare and endangered Gharials (Ganvialisgangeticus) have been sighted in 2 locations close to Dibru Saikhowa National Park by the villagers and boatmen. While one Gharial was sighted basking on a sandbar by the villagers of Bogoribari Sunapur Ghat on the east side of Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu (Dholla Sadiya Bridge) bordering Arunachal Pradesh 2 days ago at junction of Na-Dihing, Tengapani and Brahmaputra rivers, the boatmen reported sighting of 2 Gharials at Hilaguri Chapori sandbar close to previous location on Saturday and possibly both the locations are outside the national park area.

Though presence of Gharial was first reported by the forest department under Guijan Range of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park in October 2022, the subsequent survey, however, did not yield much success. The recent locations are further upstream of Brahmaputra River. The wildlife department should immediately take measure to protect this rare endangered species as presence of Gharials may pose threat to the livelihood of fishermen, viewed an environmentalist.

