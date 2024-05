Nagaon: At least over 30 snake hatchlings crawled out of a house in Nagaon district. According to the reports, the snakes were recovered by a young rescuer named Sanjib Deka. The snakes were found crawling from the toilet of a newly constructed house situated in Kuwarital Chariali near the Kaliabor area, said Sanjib Deka. (ANI)

