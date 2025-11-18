Assam: 44 J&K Workers Detained at New Tinsukia Railway Station

Our Correspondent

DIGBOI: A group of 44 individuals claiming to be wage labourers from the Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir were detained at the New Tinsukia Railway Station on Monday.

The incident happened after local youths raised suspicion about their identity, railway official sources informed unofficially.

The group had arrived by the Chandigarh Express and was intercepted by locals who alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Hijuguri police outpost.

Police teams reached the spot shortly and began questioning the individuals.

According to officials, the men claimed they had been invited by a contractor named Kadhim Ali for labour work related to tower erection, earth digging and a project extending into Arunachal Pradesh. One individual also mentioned they were to proceed to Dibrugarh.

However, the labourers were unable to provide consistent details about the contractor or present any written work order.

SSP Tinsukia, IPS Mayank Kumar, later clarified that the group was in transit to Arunachal Pradesh to work on an ongoing power grid project. “They were held during transit for verification,” he said, noting that such checks are standard when discrepancies arise.

Police confirmed that identity verification and scrutiny of their purpose of travel are currently underway.

Rumours circulating on social media alleging the arrest of a “Pakistani-linked man” in Tinsukia were also dismissed by police and official sources, who confirmed that no such arrest took place.

