Assam: 47 projects under Central government special packages not yet completed

Projects under special central package

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Forty-seven of the 107 projects under the Central government special packages have not yet been completed in Assam. The 47 projects, however, are at various stages of their completion.

Through the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), the Centre pumps in funds for development in the three autonomous councils in the state: the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Concil (KAAC), and the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), (formerly known as the NC Hills Autonomous Council). The special package for these three autonomous areas is meant to develop these districts where development has been affected by insurgency. Only Assam gets funds from the Centre under the special package in the north-eastern states.

According to DoNER sources, it has approved 107 projects with an approved cost of Rs 1364.89 crore. Sixty of the 107 projects have been completed, leading to the utilisation of Rs 613.60 crore. The approved cost of the 47 incomplete projects is Rs 742.75 crore as of April 30, 2024.Since these projects under the special packages are meat for the autonomous council areas, the onus of their implementation and monitoring lies with the respective autonomous councils. It is high time the respective councils implemented the projects to get more funds under this special package.

