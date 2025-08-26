Assam: 49,419 Pending Cases in Gauhati High Court

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The principal seat of the Gauhati High Court in Guwahati had a total of 49,419 pending civil and criminal cases at the end of June 2025. At the start of the month, the figure stood at 49,282 cases.

During the month of June 2025, the HC's principal seat registered 1,499 cases, including 1,220 civil cases and 279 criminal cases. As for the disposal of cases from June 1 to 30, the HC disposed of a total of 1,362 cases, of which 1,220 were civil cases and 142 were criminal cases.

Regarding the pending cases as of June 30, 2025, HC data revealed that out of the total of 49,419 cases, 37,560 were civil and 11,859 were criminal cases.

As for cases which are pending for more than 5 years, the data revealed that a total of 17,536 such cases were pending at the end of the month. Of this total number of pending cases of above 5 years, 12,842 were civil cases and 4,694 were criminal ones.

The data also shows that, for cases which are pending for more than 5 years, the HC's principal seat disposed of 207 such cases during the month of June, including 186 civil cases and 21 criminal cases.

The Gauhati High Court comprises the high courts of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. The HC's principal seat at Guwahati has 3 outlying benches: the Kohima bench for Nagaland state, the Aizawl bench for Mizoram state and the Itanagar bench for Arunachal Pradesh.

Regarding the pending cases in the outlying benches at the end of June, it is stated that the Kohima bench has 692 cases, the Aizawl bench has 615, and the Itanagar bench has 1,683 pending cases.

The principal seat of the HC and the outlying benches have a total of 52,409 pending cases as of June 30, 2025.

