A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: More than 50 migratory bird chicks died tragically after a branch on a tall tree in Dhakuakhana broke and fell on Sunday. The tragic incident took place at Khojuwa area by Dhakuakhana-Ghunasuti PWD Road under the Dhakuakhana co-district.

There are many tall trees along the road of the area where countless native species of birds like egrets, cranes and other waning birds take refuge.

