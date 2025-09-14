Assam: 70% of Jogighopa and 64% of Dhubri-Phulbari bridge Completed

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Two major bridges over the River Brahmaputra are seeing progress of around 70% and 64%, respectively. Both bridges are being built at the Centre's initiative, with one providing seamless connectivity in Lower Assam and the other with neighbouring Meghalaya. While the Jogighopa bridge is under construction in the Bongaigaon district in Lower Assam, the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge, as the name implies, will connect Dhubri in Lower Assam with Phulbari in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya.

The Jogighopa bridge project comprises construction of a new two-lane extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge with the approaches over the river Brahmaputra on NH-17 at Jogighopa on EPC mode. NHIDCL is implementing the project. It was awarded to SP Singla Construction Pvt. Ltd on August 10, 2021. The total cost of this bridge project, with a total length of 4.38 km, is Rs 746.76 crore. The likely completion date of the bridge project is December 31, 2026. The bridge is now around 70% complete.

The second mega bridge project by the central government involves construction of a four-lane bridge, including approaches, over the River Brahmaputra between Dhubri (on the north bank in Assam) and Phulbari (on the south bank of the river in Meghalaya) on NH-127B, under JICA ODA loan assistance. This project is also being implemented by NHIDCL, with a project cost of Rs 4997.04 crore. The construction work on the bridge was awarded to Larsen & Toubro Ltd Heavy Civil Infrastructure IC L&T on November 24, 2020, with a targeted completion date of September 12, 2028. The current progress of the bridge, with a project length of 19.28 km, is pegged at around 64%. The bridge being a major one in terms of infrastructure development and most important in terms of connectivity, the project is monitored not only by NHIDCL and MoRTH but also by the PMO

