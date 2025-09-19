Assam: 76 of 77 trees translocated from GNB Road survive; Dispur to issue SOP

PIL in HC

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In light of the translocation of around 77 trees for the construction of the elevated GNB Road flyover, the state government informed the Gauhati High Court that an SOP shall shortly be developed for future translocation of trees, which will touch upon all relevant issues.

This was stated by the Advocate General, Assam, who appeared on behalf of the state government before the bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury today regarding a PIL. The PIL (28/2025) was filed to bring to the notice of the Court that a large number of trees were about to be felled for construction of the elevated GNB Road flyover. However, the state, taking the issue seriously, brought about certain changes in the alignment of the flyover, which avoided the felling of trees.

Even then, approximately 77 trees were identified which had to be translocated even after the change in the alignment of the flyover. The Court was informed that 76 out of the 77 trees were translocated at different places, and the current status of those trees, as informed by the Advocate General, is that all of them have sprouted and foliage has come, indicating that those trees have survived.

The Advocate General submitted that for translocation of trees, necessary consultation has been made with the expert bodies, and very shortly, an SOP shall be developed for future translocation of trees, if at all that would be required. The Advocate General submits that the SOP would be all-inclusive, namely, the steps to be taken for translocation; the identification of the place where it would be translocated; effective monitoring of the trees so that they survive even after translocation; and the other follow-up actions.

Considering the likely outcome of the matter, the HC did not deem it necessary to continue with this PIL and closed it. However, the petitioners would have the liberty to approach this Court again if there is any other translocation without following the SOP, the HC added.

Also Read: Guwahati Tree Felling: Naturists Urges Translocation as Last Resort