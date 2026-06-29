Assam: A VTC with 70 bighas of land lying abandoned in Darrang district

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: The Vocational Training Centre (VTC) under the Dalgaon constituency in the Darrang district — a key initiative of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department — has been lying in a state of complete neglect and abandonment for years.

Spread across approximately 70 bighas of land, the centre’s office building now stands dilapidated, with broken doors and windows left ajar. Not a single officer or employee is present on the premises. Dense jungle has overtaken the sprawling campus, giving the site an eerie appearance. Locals have reportedly begun referring to it as a “haunted bungalow” and avoid visiting the area after dark.

The centre was established in the 1970s with the aim of empowering unemployed youth in the district by imparting vocational training in animal husbandry and allied sectors, including dairy farming, poultry, goat rearing, and piggery. The expansive 70-bigha land was envisioned as a hub for large-scale dairy and livestock units that could have generated sustainable self-employment opportunities for hundreds of local youth.

However, due to prolonged administrative negligence, the multi-crore project has turned into a classic white elephant. Important files and furniture are reportedly lying damaged inside the premises, with no one even available to maintain the office.

Residents of Dalgaon, Mangaldai, and the broader Darrang district have expressed strong disappointment over the wasted potential. They believe that reviving the centre could provide vital employment opportunities for local youth and boost the rural economy through modern animal husbandry practices.

Local youth groups, farmer organisations, and social activists have strongly demanded that Animal Husbandry Minister Nilima Devi, who represents the Darrang district, personally inspect the abandoned centre. They have urged immediate action against the responsible officials and the swift resumption of training programmes to revitalise the long-neglected facility.

Also Read: The Importance of Vocational Training in Rural India for Economic Growth