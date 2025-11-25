Assam: AASU Criticizes Tewary Report; Calls for Mehta Report in Assembly

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) today opined that the Tewary Commission report is one-sided. The Tewary Commission was constituted by the Assam government to inquire into the Nellie massacre in 1983. AASU wants the non-government TU Mehta Commission report to also be submitted by the state government in the Assembly. A debate on both reports will make things clearer, the students' body emphasized. AASU president Utpal Sarma said that the organisation had no objection to the Tewary Commission report being made public. But, in a parallel move, the Assam Rashtriya Freedom Fighter Sanmilan had initiated the formation of the TU Mehta Commission, and its report should also be made public.

Sarma said, "The Tewary Commission's inquiry was one-sided, as they did not seek the views of the stakeholders of the Assam Movement, whereas the Mehta Commission had criticized the then state government's role during the incident. The incident occurred due to the election being imposed forcefully by the then state government."

The Tewary Commission submitted its final report in May 1984. The report mentioned a total of 8,019 incidents that took place in the state in 1983. In the clashes between various groups, a total of 2,072 people lost their lives. While 235 citizens were killed in police firing, 14 government employees lost their lives, 2.26 lakh people were rendered homeless and 2.48 lakh people were forced to take shelter in relief camps.

