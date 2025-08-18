Assam: AASU initiative on model college appointment

Meet moots experienced-novice model

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A special academic meeting of nine teachers’ associations – including the GUTA (Gauhati University Teachers’ Association) and ACTA (Assam College Teachers’ Association) – convened by the AASU today offered an appointment model regarding the appointment of teachers in the government model colleges in the state.

Opposing the state government’s notification that spelt out the appointment of 50 percent of experienced (retired) teachers in the model colleges, today’s meeting appealed to the government to create at least a post of associate professor in each department, apart from assistant professors. Naturally only experienced teachers will get appointments to the posts of associate professors, it said.

The meeting also appealed to the government that if it (the government) feels that the services of experienced teachers are indispensable in the model colleges, it can appoint retired teachers as guest faculties without abolishing the posts of associate professors and assistant professors.

On administrative communications with the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) and the IQAC (Internal Quality Assurance Cell), the meeting proposed the government create the post of an academic officer in each of the model colleges.

The meeting appealed to the government to reconsider its anti-unemployed decision in the appointment of teachers in the government model colleges in the state.

The meeting spelt it out in no uncertain terms that the introduction of a probation period of three years with a fixed salary of Rs 50,000 per month for assistant professors is not at all necessary. The teachers’ organisations smelt a rat that the government intends to extend this measure in the provincialized colleges and schools as well in the state.

A statement issued in this regard by AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukon said, “The policy adopted in the appointment of teachers in the model colleges in the state has frustrated thousands of educated unemployed in the state. The decision to appoint retired teachers, depriving thousands of educated unemployed in such colleges, is not acceptable.”

