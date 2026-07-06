Assam Accord Breach: 45% of Eligible Foreigners Still Not Registered with FRRO

Such registration is a must for those entering Assam from Jan 1, 1966 to March 24, 1971

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: According to the provisions of Clause V of the Assam Accord, foreigners who came to Assam on and after January 1, 1966, and up to March 24, 1971, have to register themselves with the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office (FRRO). However, it is a cause of concern that around 45% of the total people who came to Assam during the period mentioned have not yet registered their names with the FRRO. Did they do a vanishing act? Or have they managed to register themselves in electoral rolls with a different name?

According to available information, a total of 33,439 were identified as having come to the state in the period between January 1, 1966, and March 24, 1971. As per the Assam Accord, all of them have to register their names with the FRRO. But it has come to light that 18,175 people have done so. The remaining 15,264 people have not registered themselves, as of September 30, 2025.

The question now arises as to where these people disappeared to. Did the successive governments fail to raise awareness about this rule?

The foreigners’ issue is still a matter of concern, and many illegal foreigners were apprehended in recent times in different places, including in Guwahati.

It should be noted that, as per sub-clause 5.3 of Clause V of the Assam Accord— Foreigners who came to Assam on and after January 1, 1966, and up to March 24, 1971, shall be detected in accordance with the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Foreigners (Tribunals) Order, 1964.

Sub-clause 5.4 states that the names of foreigners so detected will be deleted from the electoral rolls in force. Such persons will be required to register themselves before the Registration Officers of the respective districts in accordance with the provisions of the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, and the Registration of Foreigners Rules, 1939.

As per sub-clause 5.5: For this purpose, the Government of India will undertake suitable strengthening of the governmental machinery.

Moreover, sub-clause 5.6 states that, on the expiry of a period of ten years following the date of detection, the names of all such persons which have been deleted from the electoral rolls shall be restored.

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