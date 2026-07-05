Assam achieves 86% of first-crop paddy procurement target under KMS 2025-26

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has procured 6,88,796.40 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy against the overall target of 8,00,000 MT under the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26 (First Crop), achieving over 86% of the procurement target by the close of the first-crop procurement season on June 30. The state government had allowed four agencies to participate in the procurement drive this year.

Of the total procurement, 6,56,426.98 MT was procured under the Non-Decentralised Procurement (Non-DCP) system, or 85.7% of the 7,65,100 MT target, while 32,369.42 MT, or 92.7% of the targeted 34,900 MT, was procured under the Decentralised Procurement (DCP) mechanism, taking the combined total to 6,88,796.40 MT.

Among the agencies engaged in the procurement drive, the Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd (AFCSCL) emerged as the largest procurer, purchasing 5,04,822.04 MT under Non-DCP and 32,369.42 MT under DCP, benefiting a total of 41,548 farmers. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) procured 1,30,506.94 MT from 8,259 farmers, while the Food Corporation of India (FCI) procured 15,725.24 MT from 1,538 farmers. The Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board (ASAMB) purchased 5,372.76 MT from 435 farmers.

Overall, 51,780 farmers sold their paddy under the MSP procurement programme during the first crop season, reflecting the continued participation of farmers in the state's paddy procurement initiative. A total of 185 active paddy procurement centres was used to procure the paddy from farmers.

The minimum support price (MSP) for paddy being offered to farmers is Rs 2,369 per quintal for common paddy and Rs 2,389 for Grade A paddy. The procurement for the first crop of the KMS 2025-26 began in December 2025.

Assam has recorded strong farmer participation in the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26 first crop procurement process, with 72,098 farmers registered. A total of 73,440 farmers applied for registration across the state. The paddy available with registered farmers was quoted as 10,64,703 MT.

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