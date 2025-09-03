Assam: Action taken against 7, including 4 doctors after death of newborn at GMCH

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: After the death of a newborn, the Assam government took action against seven GMCH (Gauhati Medical College & Hospital) staffers, including four doctors, based on the findings of the inquiry conducted by a committee. The newborn died at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the GMCH on August 18, 2025. Some other newborns also sustained injuries.

The government placed two doctors – Dr Anupama Deka, Professor and Head of the Paediatric Department, and Dr Dipankar Hazarika, Associate Professor of the Paediatric Department – under suspension.

In another order, the government rusticated Dr Hrishikesh Thakuria, a second-year PG trainee, and Dr Pooja, a first-year PG trainee, for six months. The order mentioned that Dr Thakura and Dr Pooja had failed miserably in their duty and also attempted to mislead the inquiry and manipulate hospital records. In yet another order, the government suspended staff nurse Chandana Nath, ICU technician Ishanjyoti Talukdar, and nurse in charge Gumati Devi.

Earlier, the police arrested Bhanupriya Mishong, a nurse who was on duty at NICU on the day of the incident. The government constituted a three-member committee to enquire into the incident. The committee submitted its report to the Chief Minister a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has also conveyed its “serious displeasure” to GMCH authorities over last month’s tragic incident in which a newborn died and three other babies were injured inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

In a strongly-worded letter, Siddharth Singh, Commissioner and Secretary to the Medical Education & Research Department, Assam Government, pulled up GMCH Principal-cum- Chief Superintendent Dr. Achyut Chandra Baishya and Additional Superintendent Dr. Pradip Kumar Das, asking them to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

“This includes, but is not limited to, strengthening supervision, ensuring strict adherence to all safety protocols and Standard Operating Procedures. You are also directed to be careful in the future and ensure that such incidents do not happen again,” the letter stated.

The hospital has been asked to submit a compliance report to the Health Department at the earliest.

