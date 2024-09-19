Assam: Addl Public Prosecutor relieved from duty in Jinki bail fiasco

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The judicial department, in an order, has relieved Bidyut Bikash Gogoi from the post of Additional Public Prosecutor at Gauhati High Court. Moreover, dealing assistants Kamal Nath, Brojen Kumar Das, and Arup Deka have been suspended for their roles in the bail fiasco.

The order was issued after Bidyut Bikash Gogoi failed to oppose the bail petition of Jinki Mili, the sister-in-law of Sumi Borah, who is embroiled in an online trading scam.

Jinki Mili filed an application under Section 482 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Surakshya Sanhita, 2023, praying for pre-arrest bail apprehending arrest in connection with Dibrugarh P.S. Case No. 352/ 2024 under Section 316(2)/318(4) of BNS r/w Section 21/23 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019. She and her husband have been absconding since the case came to light.

During the hearing on the bail application, the court said the Addl. P.P. made objections to granting pre-arrest bail to the petitioner and prayed to call for a case diary. However, he kept the main facts from the court.

The court said the documents available in the records were perused. It appeared that the petitioner is running a pharmaceutical business, and she wanted to convert the same into a company for which she received Rs. 1,50,000/- in her account from the FIR named accused Bishal Phukan.

Considering the matter in its entirety, till a final decision is taken, the court in the interim ruled that the petitioner should be released on interim pre-arrest bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs. 30,000/-.

After the bail was granted, a big hue and cry ensued to hold those responsible for the lapse in putting the case in its right perspective. It was not mentioned that the petitioner is related to Sumi Borah, who is now in judicial custody in the trading scam.

