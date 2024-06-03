Assam: Admission for diploma in engineering and technology will continue till June 15, 2024

The Director of Technical Education, Assam, and the State Council of Technical Education have informed that the online (htpps://dte-assamadm.samarth.ac.in) registration for admission into three-year diploma in engineering and technology courses in state government polytechnics of Assam for the session 2024–25 started on June 1 and will continue till June 15, 2024. In case of difficulties in applying online, candidates can contact 0361-4077528.

