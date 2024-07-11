Assam: Adoption leave for government’s female employees

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state cabinet took a significant decision to allow potential mothers to take child adoption leave. The government's female employees who adopt a child under the age of one will be granted 180 days of leave.

In another decision, the cabinet extended the 'Apun Ghar' scheme until March 31, 2026. Also, the bank loan amount for home construction has been increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. The government will also bear 1% of the interest to be paid by the borrower. Until now, a total of 37,277 employees have availed loans under the 'Apun Ghar' scheme. In the matter of interest subvention in the scheme, the government has provided Rs 596 crore against the employees' loans.

To rationalize manpower utilization in the government service sector, the cabinet has accorded approval to a financial settlement scheme for employees of the Assam State Agriculture Marketing Board. Under this scheme, 612 regular employees of the board will be given VRS. 147 contingency/fixed pay employee will be given one-time settlement or gratuity. A total fund of Rs 154 crore will be needed for this purpose.

The cabinet today also approved two Acts: the Assam Transportation of Merchandise Goods in Stage Carriage and Contract Carriage Buses Scheme 2024 and the amendment to Rule 67 of the Assam Motor Vehicles Rules 2023. This will enable easier transportation of merchandise goods in stage carriages and contract carriage buses in the age of e-commerce.

