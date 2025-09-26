Assam: AERC Notifies Draft First Amendment to Open Access Regulations, 2024

Public hearing on October 14

Guwahati: The Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) has notified the draft AERC (Terms and Conditions for Open Access) Regulations, 2024, (First Amendment) 2025, aimed at promoting open access and boosting growth of renewable energy in the state. The Commission has invited comments, objections, and suggestions from stakeholders on the draft amendment by the deadline of October 9, 2025, and scheduled a public hearing on October 14, 2025.

The amendment, issued under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003, makes significant changes to Regulations 4.3 and 4.5 of the principal regulations.

As per the revised Regulation 4.3, Green Energy Open Access (GEOA) will now be available to all consumers with a contracted demand or sanctioned load of 100 kW and above, either through a single or multiple connections, provided they apply through a designated Lead GEOA Consumer in the same electricity division of a distribution licensee. Additionally, there will be no load limit for captive use of green energy by consumers opting for Green Energy Open Access.

"Provided further that minimum 12 time-blocks of 15-minute intervals for which the consumer shall not change the quantum of power consumed through Green Energy Open Access so as to avoid high variations in demand to be met by the distribution licensee," the amended regulation 4.3 adds.

Regulation 4.5 has also been amended to allow consumers connected via dedicated or common feeders to avail open access, subject to technical and operational constraints. Consumers on common feeders will need to comply with energy accounting and system operation requirements specified by the State Nodal Agency, bear the cost of meter upgrades if needed, and accept restrictions imposed by the licensee, State Transmission Utility (STU), or State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC). "The applicant seeking open access on a common feeder shall make upgradation of the existing energy meters, wherever required, as per the Open Access Regulation at its own cost. In the event of unforeseen complications requiring the shutdown of common feeders, the consumer will not claim any compensation referring to financial losses," the amended regulation further reads.

Further, the amendment introduces the definition of a Lead GEOA Consumer, who will act as the coordinating representative for aggregating multiple connections totalling 100 kW or more within the same electricity division.

